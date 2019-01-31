Have you seen these latest pictures of Khushi Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur?

It was a regular day for our favourite folks in Bollywood, with some film promotions thrown in, some celebrity spotting in upscale eateries in Mumbai or stars simply out and about.

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga organised a screening of the film. Seen there, was not only much of the cast of the film, but also producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his sister and director of the film, Shelly Chopra Dhar. Also present at the screening were Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also watched the movie with its cast and crew.

Gauri Khan was spotted at the jewellery store called Tisya Jewels, located in Bandra West while Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside Kromakay Salon in Juhu. Khushi Kapoor too was spotted with her friends, around town.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur was spotted around town, surrounded by his nanny and other caretakers. Malaika Arora too was spotted at her yoga class.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening in Mumbai.

Celebs at Soho House in Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor with her friends.

Shilpa Shetty at Kromakay Salon, Juhu.

Taimur with Saif.

Taimur looks at the camera.

Malaika Arora at Diva yoga in Mumbai.

(All pictures of Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 18:08 IST