Masaba Gupta reviews Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, calls it intimate, comforting watch

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release this Friday but celeb reviews are already trickling in. From the look of it, stars seemed to have loved it. One such star is Masaba Gupta, actor Neena Gupta’s fashion designer daughter.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who stars in the film as Sonam’s troubled dad, shared a post by Masaba while thanking her for the compliments.

In her post, Masaba is all praises for the film and has a word of appreciation for all the principle characters in the narrative.

She begins by extolling the virtues of the film itself. She writes: “Very rarely do you have a film that sends you a very tender message without once being intrusive or harsh in any way. I came away feeling free to love, live & be exactly who I want to be, but never once lose my ability to see relationships & people with compassion.”

Moving on, she reserves her best words for Sonam, about whose performance she says “Sonam, you are so wonderfully calm & awkward being who you are in the film. The innate sadness of Sweety comes tearing through, albeit with a deeply painful kindness that you never let go off on screen”.

Going by its trailer, the same-sex love story is told from Sonam’s perspective and so Rajkummar Rao doesn’t play the lead role. Yet, according to Masaba, there’s no stopping Rajkummar.

She says: “Rajkummar, I don’t think there’s a shadow of anything menacing in your heart when you portray all these wonderful characters & even when you don’t. You have a dizzying sense of honesty & I’m convinced that’s why people love you so much as an actor. Softness has literally never looked better on a man.”

Finally, for Anil, who plays the father of the ‘bride’ she says that ‘you are just the warmest hug through the whole experience”.

