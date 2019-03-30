Have you seen these latest pictures of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani?

Bollywood had a rather busy day on Friday with several stars attending important events. A bulk of Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone and others made it to the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Awards in Mumbai. Many among them also walked away with awards.

Another set of Bollywood stars landed in Muscat, Oman for the first anniversary of Filmfare Middle East. Present in the desert nation were Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jim Sarbh, Sacred Games’ Kubbra Sait, Jackie Shroff and others. Veteran actor Asha Parekh was also present at the function.

On Saturday morning, actor Ranveer was spotted outside a recording studio. The actor was in his element at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards, dancing with Akshay and Ayushmann onstage and imitating Kapil Dev’s bowling action. Kareena Kapoor, too, was spotted at an advertisement shoot on Saturday. At HT India’s Most Stylish awards, Kareena accepted her award on behalf of her son and said that he was more stylish than Ranveer.

At the airport, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Shruti Haasan were seen. Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in Mumbai on Friday, dressed in a blue chudidar kurta. Kiara was spotted outside Dharma Productions office on Saturday.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur is the most stylish man alive, has more style than Ranveer Singh: HT India’s Most Stylish Awards highlights

Ranveer Singh spotted at recording studio in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra after an ad shoot.

Kiara Advani outside Dharma office in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan seen in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Sonakshi Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019.

Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Jimmi Sarbh and Jackie Shroff at Filmfare Middle East event in Oman.

Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asha Parekh and Kubbra Sait at Filmfare Middle East event in Oman.

John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Shruti Haasan at the airport.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:07 IST