Himesh Reshammiya rubbishes accident reports: ‘I’m absolutely fine’

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Tuesday said the reports of his car accident are “absolutely wrong” and he is fine. On Tuesday morning reports of Reshammiya meeting with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway started doing the rounds.

“I’m absolutely fine, the news that I met with an accident is absolutely wrong,” Reshammiya said in a statement. As per the reports, the music director’s driver was severely injured in the accident, but Reshammiya refuted saying the chauffeur has suffered minor injury.

“I was not in the car and the driver is absolutely fine. His foot is injured and he is in the hospital. He was hit by some car when he came out of his car to go to the washroom. His car was also hit from behind by other car,” he added. Reshammiya is currently judging kids singing-reality TV show Superstar Singer.

Recently, during the auditions of the show, Himesh’s biggest fear was revealed when he was requested for a selfie, read a statement. A 10-year-old boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was accompanied by his elder brother and his best friend Sultan (hen) to the audition. He requested Himesh to hold Sultan in his hands but he refused and mentioned that he is afraid of animals.

“I am extremely scared of animals and like to maintain a safe distance from them. When Mohammed Fazil asked me to hold his pet Sultan in my hands, I was scared and jumped from my seat. It took me a lot of courage to get up from my seat and go on-stage to click a picture with Sultan,” Himesh said.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:43 IST