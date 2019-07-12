Honey Singh raps about eating Sunny Leone who turns a mermaid in new song Funk Love from Jhootha Kahin Ka

Actor Sunny Leone is back with a new dance number, Funk Love in Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka. Sung by rapper Honey Singh, the song goes by catchy lyrics which are pulling the attraction of the audience.

Sunny Leone can be seen as a mermaid, wiggling on a rock in a fishtail costume. Written by Lil Golu and also starring Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, the song boasts of lyrics, “Machli jal ki rani h, jeevan jiska pani hai, aaj wo machli kha jaunga, naam jiska Sunny hai (Fish is the queen of water and I will eat this fish whose name is Sunny).”

Sunny Leone has performed another dance number Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda in Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film,Arjun Patiala.

Talking about casting Rishi in the film, directer Smeep Kang earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We needed someone who looks threatening without compromising on the comic element and Rishi ji fit the bill perfectly.” The film is set to hit theatres on July 19.

Sunny Singh was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the role of Titu. The film starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles and turned out to be a blockbuster. Omkar shot to fame with his role in the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

This is Rishi Kapoor’s first film after he left for New York. He was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film 102 Not Out. He played Amitabh’s son in the film.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 13:08 IST