Sunny Leone’s son will remind you of Taimur, daughter Nisha is every bit her daddy’s girl. See pics, video

Actor Sunny Leone, who often shares pictures with her kids, has been spotted with one of her sons and the photo is a sweet reminder of what a beautiful mom she is. In the picture, Sunny is holding her son as they step out of a play school in Mumbai.

Sunny looks stunning in a white top and red striped pants, while her son is in a blue and white striped onesie. Sunny is holding him in her arms.

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber, meanwhile, was also spotted outside the play school, picking up their daughter Nisha. In the video, Nisha can be seen waving at the waiting press people outside her playschool. As they prompt her, she says “hi” and then her indulgently dad picks her up as they head for the waiting car.

Sunny’s twins, Asher and Noah, were born through surrogacy. Sharing the news about her sons, Sunny had written on social media, “June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic).”

Reacting to constant trolling on social media, Sunny earlier said, “I feel being a celebrity, we get trolled every day but I don’t necessarily get bothered by trolls. I wear clothes of my own choice. When I feel like wearing T-shirt and jeans or a sweatshirt, I wear it so, I wear what makes feel good at that moment.”

Sunny will be seen in a song in Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala and is also working on her film, Coca Cola. Asked if she is keen to produce a film in Bollywood, she said: “Yes... now, we have a good story and we have set up our production team so, once we will finalise the dates, we will start shooting the film.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:46 IST