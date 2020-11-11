Hrithik Roshan wishes cousin Pashmina on her birthday, shares her dance video: ‘You are a star on screen and off’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 10:24 IST

As his cousin Pashmina Roshan turned a year older on Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a video of her gracefully dancing to the song Mohe Rang Do Laal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. He called her a star as well as a ‘source of pure joy’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “You are a STAR my dear Pashmina. On screen and off ! Happy Birthday to a source of pure joy and laughter! Love you @pashminaroshan.” His father, Rakesh Roshan, complimented Pashmina and commented, “Super Pash.”

Pashmina, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, is reportedly keen on entering Bollywood. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Hrithik is ‘personally guiding and mentoring’ her for her big debut. Unlike him, she will not be launched in a home production, and has been in talks with big banners.

A source told the newspaper that Pashmina has been active in the theatre circuit and has also studied acting at Barry John’s institute. “Pashmina has a strong theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai. She has also trained with theatre actor Abhishek Pandey, Sahitya Natak Akademi Award recipient Nadira Babbar and American playwright Jeff Goldberg,” the insider said.

Last year, in March, Hrithik cheered for Pashmina when she made her stage debut with an adaptation of the play The Importance Of Being Earnest. Sharing a newspaper clipping about the play on Twitter, he had written, “Presenting the prettiest Roshan. So proud of you @PashminaRoshan cant wait to watch you in the act ! Love to the entire team! Break a leg!”

Presenting the prettiest Roshan. So proud of you @PashminaRoshan cant wait to watch you in the act ! Love to the entire team! Break a leg! pic.twitter.com/dZhyfdMKXD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 2, 2018

Hrithik was seen in two films - Super 30 and War - in 2019. He will return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4, which will be directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan.

