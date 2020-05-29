e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan is proud of cousin Pashmina ahead of her Bollywood debut: ‘Films or not, you are a star’

Hrithik Roshan is proud of cousin Pashmina ahead of her Bollywood debut: ‘Films or not, you are a star’

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. He shared a long message and her pictures on his Instagram account on Friday.

bollywood Updated: May 29, 2020 18:28 IST
Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Hrithik Roshan has shared multiple pictures of Padhmina on Instagram.
Actor Hrithik Roshan’s first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer on Friday. Pashmina is a daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik’s uncle.

“So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote. Hrithik finds himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life.

 

“We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR! And I love you,” he added.

Pashmina enters films with theatre experience. She had worked in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest by Jeff Goldberg.

Also read: Anand Ahuja says he ‘most certainly can’t pull off’ hairband like Abhishek Bachchan, see their fun banter

Hrithik is in lockdown at his Mumbai home with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor is focussing on his health even while social distancing. In a recent post Hrithik shared that he has been on fast for 23 hours. “23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom,” he wrote on Instagram.Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen giving a wink.

Hrithik also shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.

