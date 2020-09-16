Hrithik Roshan says ‘super pic’ as ex-wife Sussanne Khan posts about never looking back. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:21 IST

Sussanne Khan has shared a powerful picture on Instagram and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop praising the perfect frame. The interior designer shared the picture with the lyrics of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s song, If You Leave.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “If you leave I won’t cry... I won’t waste a single day.. #neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth.” She is seen in purple pants and indigo blazer paired with high heels and a shoulder-length hairstyle. The picture shows her side profile as she sits on a chair, besides the statue of a man with the face of an eagle.

Hrithik reacted to the post, saying, “Super pic,” to which Sussanne replied, “@hrithikroshan was trying to do ‘the look away look’!” with a laughing emoji. Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali also commented, “Love it Suss.” Rohit Roy also wrote in the comments section, “Awesome!!!”

Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and had even spent the lockdown together at his home to ensure they are their for their children. Sussanne has also been a part of the Ganpati celebrations at Hrithik’s house and the many birthdays they celebrated in the last few months.

Applauding her decision to move to his residence during lockdown to co-parent their sons, Hrithik had written on his Instagram account, “It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

Sussanne Khan at Hrithik Roshan’s house during lockdown.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he works for 12 to 14 hours each day, pens a poem for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sharing a picture of Sussanne sitting in his living room, Hrithik had further written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more