Ileana D’Cruz shares best part of her ‘ugly, unattractive’ workout, gives us a ‘sweaty dead-fie’

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:35 IST

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a glimpse inside her ‘sweaty’ workout session, and her ‘ugly unattractive’ post-workout look. The actor took to Instagram stories to share a series of pictures on Monday.

In the first picture, Ileana can be seen in a purple top, posing for a selfie captioned, “Sweaty post-workout dead-fie.” She also shared a boomerang video, which she captioned, “Best part of my ugly unattractive workout.”

In another picture, the actor can be seen relaxing and being ‘unproductive’. She wrote in the caption, “Popped on the couch being very unproductive, after working out like a beast...” And the final picture, also a heavily filtered selfie, was captioned, “Low key wishing I had naturally grey eyes. Bit lame I know, but hey.”

The actor often shares throwback pictures of beach vacations, and is known to take down trolls with her witty comments on social media. Recently, when a fan asked her how he should handle his fiance on her period, Ileana replied, “Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away.” When a person asked her during an Instagram interaction, “Man...When did you lose your virginity?,” the actor replied, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”

Ileana was last seen in 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, opposite John Abraham. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production, The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992.

