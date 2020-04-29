‘Irrfan Khan listened to Lag jaa gale ki phir during his treatment, a reminder for us all’: says cancer survivor Lisa Ray

bollywood

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:47 IST

Lisa Ray, who made her debut with Irrfan in Kasoor twenty years ago, has shared a heartfelt note about how the actor was dealing with neuroendocrine tumour. Lisa, who is herself a cancer survivor, has revealed the song Irrfan used to sing during his treatment.

Lisa took to Twitter to condole his death and wrote, “Very sad to hear of Irrfan Khan’s passing. An artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ is the song he listened to during his cancer treatment and a reminder for us all.” The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1964 film Who Kaun Thi.

Very sad to hear of Irrfan Khan’s passing. An artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ is the song he listened to during his cancer treatment and a reminder for us all. — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 29, 2020

While Lisa had played the lead protagonist, Irrfan was in the role of a Public Prosecutor Nitin Mehta. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-written by Mahesh Bhatt. It is still known for its superhit songs such as Kitni Bechain Hoke and Zindagi Ban Gaye Ho Tum.

Irrfan was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai for colon infection. He died on Wednesday. The latest statement from the actor’s official spokesperson said, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. He was recently seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium as a doting father to Radhika Madan’s character.

