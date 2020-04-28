Lisa Ray shares details of her wedding: ‘I didn’t even have fittings, I’m very low maintenance and fuss-free’

bollywood

Actor-writer Lisa Ray, 48, recently returned to screen with a same-sex love story. The mother to one-year-old twins, the actor has been busy juggling her career, motherhood, modelling, writing and inspiring people with stories about her cancer struggle.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Afreen girl opened up about turning a bride for her new show Four More Shots and how different it was from her real-life wedding with Jason Dehni. She also shared the details of her upcoming project with AR Rahman and much more. Excerpts:

Bani’s Umang in Four More Shots Please! leaves your character Samara because she doesn’t feel they are equal in the relationship. How important is equality in a relationship?

It’s essential. Perhaps I would have done the same thing in Bani’s place, but I also see Samara’s point of view very strongly. Why should a woman give up her career and opportunities for love? And the entertainment business is very fickle and erratic -- you don’t work for months or years and suddenly a juicy opportunity lands in your lap. What’s great about the series is that there’s no clear villain - some people have seen Umang’s point of view, but also a lot of the audience also seems to sympathise with Samara.

Has intimacy left weddings and they have become more of a spectacle? What is your idea of a perfect wedding?

I can tell you I wasn’t half as dolled up for my own wedding as I was for Umang and Samara’s on the show. All of Samara’s qualities are opposite to me. I hate attention. I’m very casual and dressed down and my own wedding was very intimate and simple. It was attended by very close friends in Napa Valley and my friend, Wendell Rodricks who passed recently, designed a very simple gown in his studio in Goa, while I was on the other side of the globe. I didn’t even have fittings. I’m personally not a fan of big fat weddings. I’m a very low maintenance, fuss-free, an introvert. How different can I get from the character? If people think I’m anything like Samara, that’s perhaps a testament to my director and my performance.

You think as a society we are still far from allowing same sex marriages? What do you think can be done in this regard?

I’m no expert to comment on this. But I have led a very unconventional life. You have to be the heroine of your own story, and not wait for society to change. I’ve always lived my truth and it’s not easy, sometimes you are celebrated, sometimes criticised, but ultimately once you stop living for outside validation, everything starts falling in place. Own your choices.

You have said you never really wanted to be an actor. What made you return to acting and make an exception for the show?

While I never planned to be in acting, I’ve also been in front of the camera since 1991 when I was 16. I’m 48 today and I’ve had too much experience to make any definitive statements. I’m working on my second book -- which is pretty much a full time job along with being a mother- but I’ve always made time for interesting, unconventional projects that challenge the status quo, whether it’s Kasoor, Water, The World Unseen, Top Chef Canada, Veerappan etc.

With Four More Shots Please, Rangita Nandy is the one who pulled me on board. I have become even more fearless after my cancer diagnosis so the opportunity to play Samara was very tempting. I don’t think the current generation can understand how many changes I’ve seen in the entertainment business in India- how I started when the bricks and mortar and very foundation of the industry was being established- so it’s a kick to be able to do a fab project today at 48, in a time when the industry has evolved to a place where finally the female centric stories I want to see are being told.

How does it feel to face camera once again? Will you like to return to acting or modelling?

Have I left? I’ve never been in the middle of everything, even at the height of my fame in the 90s. I’ve been juggling motherhood, writing and my work in India for the past few years. Motherhood is a real juggling act. I performed in a few films recently like Ishq Forever and Dobara and in what I think is a very underrated, ignored film called Veerappan in 2016 and I think I did a good job with the character, but oftentimes, success is very tempestuous. I am not attached to success, but the experience. I’ve been working very hard in India for the last few years, travelling like mad, giving public motivational talks, modelling at 48 which is a miracle of sorts, and acting. My next release will be AR Rahman’s magnum opus 99 Songs and I’m unspeakably excited about that project as well as my next book. There’s never been a binary approach in my life -- as in this is acting, this is writing-- it’s all a chance to express my creativity, though writing is my greatest passion. And frankly, I don’t enjoy socialising or being the centre of attention. I enjoy working on set and then coming home to my life. I don’t subscribe to a celebrity lifestyle.

Since you moved to Singapore ahead of the coronavirus outbreak, how are you teaching your daughters to keep safe?

They are too young to understand. Just like I would advise for adults, reframe your experience. Nothing is innately bad or good, only thinking makes it so. We make each day a celebration.

