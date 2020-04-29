e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Irrfan Khan left us too soon’: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar lead Bollywood in mourning loss of actor

‘Irrfan Khan left us too soon’: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar lead Bollywood in mourning loss of actor

RIP Irrfan Khan: Bollywood stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra all mourned the death of the actor on social media.

bollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years.
Irrfan Khan had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years.
         

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. The actor was 53.

Film actors, directors and other celebrities mourned his death on social media and called it an unimaginable loss for the film industry. Among those who paid tributes were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, politicians Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

Amitabh tweeted, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum Prayers and duas.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.”

 

 

 

  

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandi wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief.”

Karan Johar tweeted, “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family,” wrote Parineeti. “Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones,” wrote Taapsee. His The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur wrote that she was ‘heartbroken’.

The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Kerala to issue ordinance for deducting employees’ salaries for Covid-19 funds
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news