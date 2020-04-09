Irrfan Khan supports Friday fast for the cause of farmers on April 10: ‘I believe we need to change from the roots’

Irrfan Khan has shown his support for the cause of farmers and daily wage workers who are among those worst hit by the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. He shared the Gram Seva Sangh’s poster that encourages people to observe a fast from 6am to 6pm on April 10 and wrote, “I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots #gramsevasangha #oneworld.”

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande reacted to his post on Twitter and wrote, “I will .. My farmers , friends, family, and whole Nabhangan team will fast together on 10th April #gramsevasangha @Nabhangan5.”

She had posted a note on Thursday morning which read, “Tomorrow 10th April I will finish my 15 days of fasting. Tomorrow couple of my farmers , friends and family fasting with me. Fasting to dedicate their one day ration to give it to all the needy ones. There is no pressure on anyone to join us in tomorrow’s fasting. The amount of food we have in a day can feed many of them over many days. You can Fast to regenerate your immune system too. You can consume lemon honey water , juices or fruits if you are not use to fasting. So hope to see some of you fasting with us tomorrow?#Fasting.”

Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and had not taken part in the promotions of his film, Angrezi Medium. He recently connected with his co-stars and other team members and many others on a video call as they all sat together to celebrate the online Disney+ Hotstar VIP premiere of the film on April 6.

The Angrezi Medium cast got emotional with the digital medium bringing them together -- despite the distance and lockdown. Irrfan and Radhika were joined by Kiku Sharda, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey as well as Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania during the video chat. Irrfan, however, didn’t come in front of the camera during the video chat.

