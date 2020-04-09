e-paper
Sacred Games actors Surveen Chawla, Jatin Sarna connect via Parle 4G connection, fans ask 'Where is Gaitonde?' Watch

Sacred Games actors Surveen Chawla, Jatin Sarna connect via Parle 4G connection, fans ask ‘Where is Gaitonde?’ Watch

Sacred Games actors Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna connected on a video call as they get into their onscreen characters of Jojo and Bunty. See video.

Apr 09, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sacred Games actors Jatin Sarna and Surveen Chawla catch up on a video call.
Sacred Games actors Jatin Sarna and Surveen Chawla catch up on a video call.
         

Sacred Games actors Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna recently got into their characters Jojo and Bunty, respectively, to catch up with each other during lockdown via a video call. Netflix shared a hilarious video from their facetime on Instagram and the fans of the hit web series were overjoyed to see them together.

The video opens to Jatin and Surveen greeting each other in typical Mumbai style. However, as Jatin continues to keep talking with the mask on, Surveen asks her to remove it as he is in his house and need not wear a mask indoors. He insists that one should wear a mask and wash hands often as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak. He eventually removes his mask, revealing his missing moustache that leaves Surveen in splits.

 

On being enquired about why did he shave off his moustache, Jatin says he was influenced by celebrities who were throwing challenges like washing utensils or cleaning the house. He said he took the challenge to shave himself but it went wrong midway and had to shave off his moustache.

Surveen finally asks Jatin about the whereabouts of Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He replies that Gaitonde often talked about going to the moon so he must be sweeping somewhere on the moon. On being asked about how she is managing her life in isolation, Surveen says she is fed up of cooking and cleaning and also complains about poor internet. She also complains about not getting to see another human being amid lockdown. Jatin asks her to call him up whenever she wishes to see a man’s face but goes to cut the call himself to tease her.

Also read: Happy birthday Swara Bhaskar: Sonam Kapoor posts wedding pictures to wish her bridesmaid

The fans of the show were happy to see them together in a video and had their own queries about their reunion. A fan asked, “Gaitonde kidhar hai?” Another asked, “When is Ganesh bau coming back?” One went a bit too far and wrote, “Due to less pollution now bunty can see gaitonde bhau on the moon !!” Many also noticed the Parle 4G connection the two were using for their call.

