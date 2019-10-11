e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Saif Ali Khan calls Sacred Games season 2 ‘disappointing’: I don’t know if the ending worked

Saif Ali Khan has said that the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games was ‘kind of a let-down’ and that he isn’t sure ‘if the ending worked’.

tv Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he agrees with fan consensus that the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games was ‘a bit of a let down’. Saif, who was promoting his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, told the Quint in an interview that despite the inconsistent reception, he still feels like ‘overall it was great’.

He said, “The first season was outstanding. It was like some of the best things we ever had. It’s got nominated for an Emmy. It’s a proper show.” But, he added, “The second season was a bit of a let down. I was wondering why it’s called Sacred Games. And it’s because there’s that guru in! Now I know.”

 

In the second season of the popular Netflix series, Saif’s character, Sartaj Singh tries his best to save Mumbai from a possible nuclear attack. Meanwhile, the deceased gangster Ganesh Gaitonde’s story is told in flashbacks. A third important character, a spiritual guru played by Pankaj Tripathi, is also introduced. The show has been criticised for changing its tone in the second season, and for not satisfyingly concluding its multiple plot threads. The ambiguous ending has also left a few fans scratching their heads. Saif concurred, “It kind of meandered off. And the climax, I don’t know if it worked. And certain things weren’t tied up. So it was a little disappointing in that sense.”

Saif continued, “I think people lost a bit of connect there. I think they wanted a down and dirty Mafia show about someone like Gaitonde with a bit of a twist; like a really nice Kashyap-Motwane kind of mix.” He said that filmmaker Karan Johar had warned him about ‘the second season curse’. Saif said, “Karan Johar is really a kind of witch oracle. He said in an interview with me, ‘beware of the second season curse’. And I said ‘what are you talking about because our second season is brilliant’. And he’s ‘well, often it’s not’. And he’s absolutely right.”

In conclusion, the actor said, “Overall it was great.” The actor will be seen in another streaming series, the political thriller titled Tandav.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:31 IST

tags
top news
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 13:29 IST
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Oct 11, 2019 12:17 IST
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 13:30 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News