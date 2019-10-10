Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to Laal Kaptaan: ‘It’s not her kind of movie’

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan has said that while his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, appreciated his look in the upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, ‘it is not her kind of movie.’ In the upcoming film, Saif will play a Naga Saadhu who goes on a revenge mission.

He told Zoom in an interview, “I don’t think..it’s not her kind of movie. She was like great look, fab. But I don’t think this is her kind of a film...this is like kind of, bit of a boys movie. Hopefully I am wrong but at least it’s not her kind of movie, neither Star Wars or Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones...none of these are her kind of movies.”

Asked about how involved Kareena is in his career choices, Saif added, “She is like people must be laughing and they are asking me why are you not listening to me?. Sometimes she says why are you choosing these films?”

Previously, Saif had said that he had to force Kareena to watch his Netflix series, Sacred Games. He told journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview that she watched the first four episodes of the show, but he had to make her watch the second half later. “She was quite taken aback by Cuckoo’s willy,” he said.

Describing his character in the film, Saif told Zoom in an earlier interview, said: “The most difficult part was figuring out ‘who is person is’. There is this monstrous-looking guy who has to do this thing. It’s like a Western, an Italian Western, done in an Indianised way, set in an extremely wild period. The time when the East India company is taking over, the Mughal Empire is collapsing... so there were pockets of power and everybody was shifting, fighting... things were changing. Nobody was secure, everything was up in the air, kingdoms and princes were lost and made. Hired guns were riding out. So, if you got guy like that, who is like, I think, part animal, he has to growl and, say lines, he has to deliver expressions, so to find the soul of the character.. to find what kind of guy, this is the hardest thing.”

Laal Kaptaan is directed by Navdeep Singh, and is slated for an October 18 release.

