e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to Laal Kaptaan: ‘It’s not her kind of movie’

Saif Ali Khan has revealed his wife Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to his upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan during the shooting of What Women Want.
Kareena Kapoor with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan during the shooting of What Women Want.
         

Saif Ali Khan has said that while his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, appreciated his look in the upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, ‘it is not her kind of movie.’ In the upcoming film, Saif will play a Naga Saadhu who goes on a revenge mission.

He told Zoom in an interview, “I don’t think..it’s not her kind of movie. She was like great look, fab. But I don’t think this is her kind of a film...this is like kind of, bit of a boys movie. Hopefully I am wrong but at least it’s not her kind of movie, neither Star Wars or Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones...none of these are her kind of movies.”

 

Asked about how involved Kareena is in his career choices, Saif added, “She is like people must be laughing and they are asking me why are you not listening to me?. Sometimes she says why are you choosing these films?”

Previously, Saif had said that he had to force Kareena to watch his Netflix series, Sacred Games. He told journalist Rajeev Masand in an interview that she watched the first four episodes of the show, but he had to make her watch the second half later. “She was quite taken aback by Cuckoo’s willy,” he said.

Describing his character in the film, Saif told Zoom in an earlier interview, said: “The most difficult part was figuring out ‘who is person is’. There is this monstrous-looking guy who has to do this thing. It’s like a Western, an Italian Western, done in an Indianised way, set in an extremely wild period. The time when the East India company is taking over, the Mughal Empire is collapsing... so there were pockets of power and everybody was shifting, fighting... things were changing. Nobody was secure, everything was up in the air, kingdoms and princes were lost and made. Hired guns were riding out. So, if you got guy like that, who is like, I think, part animal, he has to growl and, say lines, he has to deliver expressions, so to find the soul of the character.. to find what kind of guy, this is the hardest thing.”

Laal Kaptaan is directed by Navdeep Singh, and is slated for an October 18 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:59 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News