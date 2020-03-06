e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan says he is more sensitive now: ‘I noticed even the smallest of gestures’

Irrfan Khan says he is more sensitive now: ‘I noticed even the smallest of gestures’

Irrfan Khan says he notices smallest of gestures ever since his battle against cancer began, adding that he is content to have made a happy film in Angrezi Medium.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan will now be seen in Angrezi Medium, his first film that he worked on after being diagnosed with cancer.
Irrfan Khan will now be seen in Angrezi Medium, his first film that he worked on after being diagnosed with cancer.
         

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has said his struggles with his health, over the past two years, has made him more sensitive. He added that the crew of Angrezi Medium has been very helpful and he will be indebted to them. Directed by Homi Adajani, the film will be Irrfan’s first after he was diagnosed with cancer. Though he returned to India sometime back, he is unable to join the film’s promotions as he is still under treatment.

Also read: Irrfan opens up about his health, says ‘Now, I have an idea what running out of time actually means’

Irrfan told Mid Day in an interview, “When your life experience changes so drastically, the actor is bound to change, too. Actors get their stimuli from their personal life. I will be indebted to this film’s crew all my life. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to shoot in such extreme weather, but Anil Mehta [cinematographer] made it easier. Perhaps, I have become more sensitive because I noticed even the smallest of gestures of those around.”

“The best shooting experiences are possible in the most adverse situations — be it my health or the weather. On some days in Udaipur, the temperature would touch 48 degrees; on other days, we were shooting in 2 degrees in London, but it’s all about the positive vibes,” he added.

Talking about how the diagnosis and fight against cancer changed his perspective, Irrfan recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what ‘running out of time’ actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me.”

He further told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, all my anxiety has been exhausted with the roller-coaster ride of this disease. I am content that we have been able to make a happy film. So, the answer is: no, I am not nervous. I am just happy and nothing else.”

Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium, is the story of a father who will do everything within his ability to fulfil the desire of his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, to study abroad. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

