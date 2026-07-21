Centrism is essential to sustaining democracy

Centrism is not indecision, but a conscious rejection of the emotional trauma, institutional decay and social fragmentation that result from ideological extremes. This is increasingly visible across democracies worldwide. Public discourse has become structured less around policy and more around outrage. Political tribes increasingly define themselves not merely by what they support, but by whom they hate. Under such conditions, centrism is attacked precisely because it refuses to participate in this emotional absolutism. Moderation has historically been essential for the survival of democratic societies. (Image: Unplash)

In periods of political polarisation, moderation is frequently mistaken for opportunism. Yet history had repeatedly demonstrated that societies rarely collapse because they lacked ideological purity; they collapse when competing ideologies are determined to eradicate their opposition. Both extremes begin as visions of justice and social good, ultimately descend into exclusion, hostility, and perpetual mobilisation against an “enemy.” In both cases, politics becomes an instrument of emotional warfare. Centrism is fidelity to a higher principle: Governments and systems of governance exist not to vindicate rigid ideology, but to preserve society, protect liberty, ensure stability, and improve human life while accommodating diverse viewpoints without surrendering to the primacy of any.

Aristotle, in his conception of the “golden mean,” cautioned that virtue lies between polarised extremes, and stable political communities depend upon balance rather than absolutism.

He observed that societies dominated by extremes of wealth, class, or even ideology become vulnerable to instability and factional conflict. The survival of the polity depended not on ideological supremacy, but on an equilibrium catered to foster social harmony.

Centuries later, Edmund Burke defended gradual reform over revolutionary rupture. Burke’s criticism of the French Revolution was not a defence of monarchy or aristocracy; it was a warning against the intoxicating and hysterical polarity of ideological politics. Societies are delicate civilisational inheritances; attempts to reconstruct them entirely through abstract theory is likely to unleash violence and intolerance.

Fascism and Communism emerged from radically different ideological tenets, both evolved into systems intolerant of dissent and individual liberty. Yet moderation has historically been essential for the survival of democratic societies, with plural institutionalists finding efficient compromises. The obvious lesson is that any idea, however noble at inception, becomes dangerous once elevated above liberty, human dignity, social justice, and harmony. Sir Isaiah Berlin, the 20th century Oxonian philosopher, believed that the great danger of political extremism lay in its insistence that one value alone must dominate all others. For Berlin, political wisdom required humility — the recognition that no ideology possesses a monopoly over truth. That insight, in many ways, lies at the heart of centrism.

India’s constitutional tradition reflects a similar instinct towards balance. India is too vast, diverse, multilingual, multi-religious, and internally contradictory to survive under ideological absolutism for long. BR Ambedkar understood this deeply. While Ambedkar strongly advocated social justice and the annihilation of caste, he was equally suspicious of unchecked State power and hero worship.

The centrist design of the Constitution is writ large, in protecting individual liberty while permitting affirmative action; while giving immense powers to the Union, it also preserves federalism; it guarantees religious freedoms while maintaining secular harmony; it embraces markets while recognising welfare obligations towards the underprivileged. The Constitution is neither purely libertarian nor socialist, neither majoritarian nor wholly individualistic. It is a negotiated civilisational compromise intended to preserve unity amidst immense diversity.

Nehruvian India’s political paradigm represented an attempt to reconcile modernity with pluralism rather than impose ideological uniformity in a diverse land. This centrism is often misinterpreted by purists as hypocritical. A compromise, in democratic societies, is the “mean” through which the virtue of peaceful coexistence can be achieved.

Amartya Sen argues that public policy must not operate in simplistic silos; instead, he advocates expanding substantive human freedoms — while preserving democratic choice and individual agency intended to further human welfare.

That being said, centrism must be backed by moral courage and cannot be excessively cautious or technocratic, or insufficiently responsive to genuine injustices. There are moments in history where neutrality in the face of oppression would be self-destructive. The civil rights movement in America, the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, and India’s own freedom movement could not be achieved through passive balance. It reminds us that centrism must remain principled rather than transactional.

Ultimately, the strength of a society lies in its ability to preserve liberty, tolerate disagreement, and sustain democratic equilibrium without descending into perpetual conflict.



(Avishkar Singhvi is an advocate practising in Supreme Court. The views expressed are personal.)