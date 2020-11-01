Ishaan Khatter turns 25: Dating a ‘much older woman’ to cameo in Udta Punjab, did you know these things about him?

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:34 IST

Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds in 2017, has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents of Bollywood. His projects - three films and a mini-series - may have opened to mixed reviews but one thing has been constant - his performance has been unanimously praised.

Most recently, Ishaan was seen romancing Tabu in Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy. He has two plum projects in his kitty - a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a war drama titled Pippa. As he turns 25 on Sunday, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

1. Ishaan has dated a ‘much older woman’

On his Koffee With Karan debut, Ishaan shared the couch with his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor. The two were at their candid best and made some fun revelations during the ‘Koffee Shots’ round. When host Karan Johar asked if either of them had ‘been with a much older woman’, Ishaan drank.

Karan wanted to know how old the woman was, to which Ishaan said, “One-third of your age?” Shahid said, “They will arrest you the minute you finish this show,” to which he quickly clarified, “Like, add one-third is what I meant.”

“More like 45,” Ishaan then said, eliciting shock from Karan and Shahid. “It is not the age, it is the percentage!,” he clarified.

2. Ishaan has spied on Shahid

Later, during the round, Ishaan admitted to spying on Shahid. Shahid, however, claimed that he never did so: “I don’t need to spy on him, he is sitting on my face all the time.” He quipped, “Kind of a lap dance,” before jokingly adding that his marriage with Mira Rajput will be in trouble if she sees the episode.

3. Ishaan had a cameo in Udta Punjab

Before Ishaan made his debut in a leading role with Beyond The Clouds, he featured as a child artiste in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! He worked as an assistant director on Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, starring Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. A few minutes into the film, he was seen as one of the guys at Tommy Singh’s (Shahid’s character) party. Watch the video here:

4. Ishaan thinks nepotism is ‘menacing’

Ishaan, the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, did not shy away from the topic of nepotism on his Koffee With Karan debut. When asked to name a Bollywood stereotype that was true, he said, “Nepotism is menacing and it is out there and it is a reality.” When Karan reminded him that he was also a product of it, he acknowledged it and said, “I would imagine so.”

5. Ishaan has Janhvi Kapoor’s number saved on his phone as ‘Are Those Potatoes’

Ishaan hit it off with his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor and continues to be close to her even now. Despite being snapped with her on several occasions, he insisted on Koffee With Karan that they are just friends. He also revealed an interesting fact about their friendship. He said that he has her contact saved on his phone as ‘Are Those Potatoes’.

Explaining the reason behind the strange name, Ishaan said, “It’s weird. For some reason, she looked at a rock from a monument and said, ‘Are those potatoes?’ And it was that big. So I just found it hysterical and haven’t been able to get it off my mind ever since. So she is ‘Are Those Potatoes’.”

