e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / “It’s not just about me; there are thousands of people who are losing their loved ones to this every day,” says Bhuvan Bam on contracting covid-19

“It’s not just about me; there are thousands of people who are losing their loved ones to this every day,” says Bhuvan Bam on contracting covid-19

The YouTuber-musician was scared when he started showing symptoms of Covid-19, but is gradually coping with the disease.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:22 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Bhuvan Bam, who contracted the covid-19 virus, reiterates the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.
Bhuvan Bam, who contracted the covid-19 virus, reiterates the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.
         

Festive season, a sense of boredom or general frustration have led many of us to throw caution to the wind, but the covid-19 virus hasn’t taken a break. And this is the message that YouTuber and musician Bhuvan Bam is trying to reiterate, even more so since he contracted the virus. Sharing his ordeal, he says, “I was really afraid. I knew I had contracted the virus the moment I lost my taste. My sense of smell was still intact till the time I tested positive, but before that I had lost my taste. I also had fever, so that’s when I went and got tested. I am still figuring out how did I get the virus. You will never know and you will start having symptoms.”

Read: The coronavirus scare: Ayushmann’s staying away from family, for family!

The prevailing weather conditions didn’t help his case either, and worsened the condition. “The weather has started to deteriorate and I could feel it in my lungs. It made breathing all the more difficult,” says Bam who is isolating at his home in Delhi.

 
View this post on Instagram

🤒💊🦠

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22) on

The 26-year old lives with his parents and as a family unit, they are all coming to terms with this situation. “I knew I’d have to more cautious. I am staying in my room and isolating from my parents. Everything is given to me at my doorstep and we were very careful about not coming in contact with each other. It is difficult because as a family you are used to staying together, but this virus doesn’t allow you to do that. But we are getting used to it.”

Though he has propagated the message of social distancing and use of masks in his videos, he has no intention of making a video on this. “It’s not just about me; there are thousands of people who are losing their loved ones to this every day. I wouldn’t take this as an opportunity to create content because it’s a sensitive issue. People are going through much worse,” he says.

Read: Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Covid 19: ‘The moment I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true’

As a last word, he wants people to be even more cautious as pollution and smog levels remain on the rise. “Don’t think that the virus is going away any time soon. In Delhi, especially with the pollution…don’t take this lightly. Wear masks and keep sanitising yourself. Social distancing is much required,” he concludes.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htshowbizfor more

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In