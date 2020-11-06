“It’s not just about me; there are thousands of people who are losing their loved ones to this every day,” says Bhuvan Bam on contracting covid-19

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:22 IST

Festive season, a sense of boredom or general frustration have led many of us to throw caution to the wind, but the covid-19 virus hasn’t taken a break. And this is the message that YouTuber and musician Bhuvan Bam is trying to reiterate, even more so since he contracted the virus. Sharing his ordeal, he says, “I was really afraid. I knew I had contracted the virus the moment I lost my taste. My sense of smell was still intact till the time I tested positive, but before that I had lost my taste. I also had fever, so that’s when I went and got tested. I am still figuring out how did I get the virus. You will never know and you will start having symptoms.”

The prevailing weather conditions didn’t help his case either, and worsened the condition. “The weather has started to deteriorate and I could feel it in my lungs. It made breathing all the more difficult,” says Bam who is isolating at his home in Delhi.

The 26-year old lives with his parents and as a family unit, they are all coming to terms with this situation. “I knew I’d have to more cautious. I am staying in my room and isolating from my parents. Everything is given to me at my doorstep and we were very careful about not coming in contact with each other. It is difficult because as a family you are used to staying together, but this virus doesn’t allow you to do that. But we are getting used to it.”

Though he has propagated the message of social distancing and use of masks in his videos, he has no intention of making a video on this. “It’s not just about me; there are thousands of people who are losing their loved ones to this every day. I wouldn’t take this as an opportunity to create content because it’s a sensitive issue. People are going through much worse,” he says.

As a last word, he wants people to be even more cautious as pollution and smog levels remain on the rise. “Don’t think that the virus is going away any time soon. In Delhi, especially with the pollution…don’t take this lightly. Wear masks and keep sanitising yourself. Social distancing is much required,” he concludes.

