The coronavirus scare: Ayushmann’s staying away from family, for family!

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:03 IST

There’s no doubt that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, people -- from across the world -- have been anxious about the well-being of their loved ones. Ayushmann Khurrana, too, is no different. In fact, the actor -- who is currently shooting in his home-town, Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui -- has gone out of the way for his family’s welfare. We have learnt that due to the coronavirus threat, he is not staying at his family home, and instead, has checked himself into a hotel.

“I’ve been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic, and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me,” says Khurrana, adding: “Now, that I’ve started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restart the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus.”

It’s interesting to note that Khurrana has moved into a hotel “along with the entire production team.” He explains: “We all are going to stay there (at the hotel) till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it’s extremely important for our safety.”

Ask Khurrana if he misses spending time with his family despite staying in Chandigarh, and the actor says: “Once the shoot is done with, I will catch up on all the lost time with my family, and I’m so looking forward to it. I know that staying at a hotel helps protect my family as well as crew members because we have tried to create a bio-bubble of sorts. In fact, I’m getting tested (for Covid-19) at regular intervals, and it will happen throughout the shoot to keep a constant check on my health.”

The Andhadhun actor, who has been stationed in Chandigarh for several weeks now, gives full credit to the film’s makers as well as the production crew for going all out to “keep the virus at bay from the sets.” He says: “The production team has done a great job in ensuring that our set is safe working place for everyone. We are working in extraordinary circumstances that no one has ever seen before. Still, the team has left no stone unturned to ensure that we are all safe and healthy.”