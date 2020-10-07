e-paper
Home / TV / Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Covid 19: ‘The moment I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true’

Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan tests positive for Covid 19: ‘The moment I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true’

Arjun Bijlani shared the news of his son Ayaan’s Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. Earlier this week, the actor’s wife, Neha Swami, had also tested positive for the virus.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.
Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.
         

Days after television actor Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha Swami, was diagnosed with Covid-19, their five-year-old son Ayaan has tested positive for the virus. Arjun, however, has shown a negative result in both his tests.

In an Instagram post, Arjun shared that Ayaan’s PCR test showed a positive result for Covid-19, although his rapid antigen test was negative. “The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus,” he wrote.

Talking about his own diagnosis, Arjun said that he tested negative both times. “Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance,” he wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram

Keep us in yours prayers ... !!!

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Also see: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

Arjun urged everyone to not take the Covid-19 pandemic lightly and stay indoors as much as possible. “At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but it’s best to stay super cautious. The virus shows different symptoms in different people, so please don’t take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home,” he said.

On Sunday, Arjun tweeted that his wife, Neha, was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in your prayers,” he had written.

