e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami tests positive for Covid-19, actor and his family in self-quaratine

Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami tests positive for Covid-19, actor and his family in self-quaratine

Television actor Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter to share the news of his wife Neha Swami’s Covid-19 diagnosis. He said that he and his family will be in self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
         

Television actor Arjun Bijlani informed his fans and well-wishers that his wife, Neha Swami, has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he and his family will quarantine themselves for the next two weeks. He also urged everyone who came in contact with them recently to get themselves tested.

Arjun wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers.”

 

In May, Arjun’s building was sealed after a resident tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, he had told Hindustan Times that he was concerned about the safety of his family and had also talked about the challenges of quarantining as a dog owner.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna gets ready for a cook-off, shares proof of son Aarav being a superior chef. See pic

Arjun had said, “I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family. Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult and I have a dog too, who obviously needs to go for a walk daily, so it’s going to be a big task now.”

Last month, Arjun told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had reservations about returning to work. However, he also talked about the need to ‘get the economy up and running’.

“Whenever I start shooting, I might stay somewhere near the set and not come back home to my family on a daily basis. We’re in a state of dilemma right now. We want to sit at home to avoid exposure to the virus, but at the same time we need to earn and work together to get the economy up and running,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In