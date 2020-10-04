Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami tests positive for Covid-19, actor and his family in self-quaratine

tv

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:47 IST

Television actor Arjun Bijlani informed his fans and well-wishers that his wife, Neha Swami, has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he and his family will quarantine themselves for the next two weeks. He also urged everyone who came in contact with them recently to get themselves tested.

Arjun wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers.”

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

In May, Arjun’s building was sealed after a resident tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, he had told Hindustan Times that he was concerned about the safety of his family and had also talked about the challenges of quarantining as a dog owner.

Arjun had said, “I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family. Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult and I have a dog too, who obviously needs to go for a walk daily, so it’s going to be a big task now.”

Last month, Arjun told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had reservations about returning to work. However, he also talked about the need to ‘get the economy up and running’.

“Whenever I start shooting, I might stay somewhere near the set and not come back home to my family on a daily basis. We’re in a state of dilemma right now. We want to sit at home to avoid exposure to the virus, but at the same time we need to earn and work together to get the economy up and running,” he said.

