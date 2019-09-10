Janhvi Kapoor prays for New York as sister Khushi Kapoor leaves for US to pursue acting course

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a candid post for her sister Khushi Kapoor, who recently left for the US to pursue higher education at the New York Film Academy. Boney had dropped her off at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Taking a dig at her younger sibling, Janhvi shared a picture of them twinning in fur jackets and wrote, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t #prayingfornyc.” A lot of fans also reacted to her post. A fan wrote, “Sweet sister love.” Another called the two, “Prettiest.” One of their fans even asked, “Did ya Cried when She left.”

Janhvi had earlier said during a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania on her show Feet Up with the Stars, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She had added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Khushi was seen getting emotional after bidding goodbye to father Boney who came to see her off. While Khushi was in a black jumpsuit, Boney was in blue tracksuit.

Boney Kapoor drops Khushi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Their aunt Maheep Kapoor also wished Khushi luck for her new innings. She shared a picture of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi and captioned it, “#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do #HaveABlast.”

Legendary actor Sridevi, who passed away last year, had once said in an interview to DNA, “Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi is just one-film old but already has multiple projects in her kitty. She is currently working on horror comedy RoohiAfza, in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is also playing the title role in Gunjan Saxena biopic and was praised for her look in the film.

Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht which boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She has also been finalised to play the female lead in the filmmaker’s another project, Dostana 2. It will star Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani as male leads.

