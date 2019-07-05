Kabir Singh success party: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani are all smiles as film crosses Rs 200 crore in India. See pics, videos

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took part in the success party of their latest film, Kabir Singh. The film, which is a remake of 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has taken the box office by storm and has already crossed Rs 200-crore mark in domestic market.

At the success party, held on Thursday, both Shahid and Kiara were seen happy at the success of their film and smiled as they posed for cameramen. Other celebrities spotted at the do include actors Arjun Bajwa and Nikita Dutta, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, producer Bhushan Kumar, music composer Vishal Mishra among others. Bhushan was accompanied by wife Divya Khosla Kumar and sister Tulsi Kumar.

While Kiara opted for an asymmetrical long dress in pink and brown checks, Shahid wore a pair of black distress jeans, t-shirt and a matching jacket. Kabir Singh has turned out to the biggest solo hit in Shahid’s career. As the film went past Rs 200 crore, Shahid took to Instagram on Thursday to thank his fans for loving Kabir Singh and “for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart”. He also said that “the most flawed character” he had ever played had become his “most loved”.

Also read: Mahie Gill shares exclusive pictures with daughter Veronica, opens up about motherhood. See here

Kabir Singh, though winning over the audience, failed to impress critics, who came down heavily on the film for promoting misogyny. The film tells the story of a talented but flawed medical student who has major anger management issue. His life goes on a downward spiral as it takes to alcohol and drugs when his girlfriend is married off to another man.

See pictures from the success party here:

Shahid Kapoor at the bash.

Kiara Advani at the success bash.

Kiara Advani and Nikita Dutta pose for cameramen.

Actor Arjun Bajwa at the bash.

Singer Tulsi Kumar, sister of producer Bhushan Kumar, at the bash.

Bhushan Kumar at the party.

Casting director Mukesh Chabra at the function.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 10:38 IST