Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: ‘Most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved’

As Kabir Singh went past Rs 200 crore in domestic market, actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to thanks fans for loving Kabir Singh, the most flawed character he has ever played. Sharing a post, Shahid wrote: “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder.”

He continued saying that Kabir is flawed and expressed his gratitude to fans for understanding him and not judging him. He wrote: “He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful.”

The irony of being Kabir Singh was not lost on him. He added that his career’s most flawed character has become the most loved. “The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.”

At the box office, there is no stopping Kabir Singh. 13 days after its release, the film had crossed Rs 200 crore mark, minting Rs 206.48 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting about it, wrote: “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out ... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. It stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:52 IST