Kabir Singh day 13 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor film flies past Rs 200 cr mark, fastest Hindi film of 2019 to do so

In just 13 days of its release, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. It has now become the fastest Hindi film to cross the coveted milestone this year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures on Thursday. “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out. Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: Rs 206.48 cr. India biz,” he wrote in his tweet.

Taran added that the film beat Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri to become the fastest Hindi film this year to cross the figure. “#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3; Rs 100 cr: Day 5; Rs 150 cr: Day 9 Rs 175 cr: Day 10; Rs 200 cr: Day 13 India biz. Days taken to reach Rs 200 cr... 2019 releases... #KabirSingh: Day 13 #Bharat: Day 14 #Uri: Day 28 India biz,” he wrote in his tweet.

The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, which released on Friday. The Anubhav Sinha film has also made Rs 31 crore in six days. “#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: Rs 31.16 cr. India biz,” Taran wrote in a tweet.

Kabir Singh earned Rs. 12.21 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, minting Rs. 17.10 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 17.84 crore.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

How Kabir Singh stacks against 2019’s biggest hits

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh earned Rs 200 crore in 13 days

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Bharat -- this year’s second biggest hit -- entered Rs 200 crore club in 14 days

2019’s highest earning Hindi film, Uri, took 28 days to enter mint Rs 200 crore

