Kabir Singh box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor film to cross Rs 200 crore mark today, here are 5 records it has already broken

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s latest film, Kabir Singh, is on its way to becoming a Rs 200 crore hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the controversial film will cross the coveted mark on its third Wednesday.

The film’s domestic box office haul, after counting Tuesday’s earnings of Rs 8.3 crore, stands at Rs 198 crore. “#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [Rs 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today,” he wrote in his tweet.

“#KabirSingh will cruise past Rs 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: Rs 198.95 cr. India biz,” he added in another tweet.

Kabir Singh has broken several records since its release two weeks ago. Here are the five biggest ones:

1. Biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career

While the biggest hit of his career is still Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which made Rs 585 crore worldwide, Kabir Singh is his biggest solo hit. The success of Padmaavat was mainly credited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

2. Third biggest opener of the year

The film collected Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend. While Avengers: Endgame was the winner by a big margin, Salman Khan’s Bharat stood in the second position. However, Kabir Singh managed this feat despite being released on a non-holiday weekend, with normal ticket pricing, an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, during the ICC World Cup and despite scathing reviews from critics.

3. Third highest Hindi grosser of 2019

The film is behind only Salman Khan’s Bharat (Rs 210 crore) and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri (Rs 245 crore). Taran expects the film to cross the lifetime business of Uri soon.

4. Second fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2019

Offering a comparison of how quickly Kabir Singh took to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, Taran wrote that Kabir Singh accomplished the feat faster than Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (7 days), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (8 days) and the ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal (9 days). Only one movie crossed the mark quicker: Salman Khan’s Bharat, in four days, but in over 1000 more theatres than Kabir Singh.

5. Biggest Sunday collections of 2019 for Hindi movie

After becoming the top opener for Shahid and top non-holiday opening film of 2019, with Rs 20 crore, the movie broke the record for the biggest Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Bharat by Rs 2 crore, Kabir Singh made close to Rs 28 crore.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the Telugu original Arjun Reddy, the film tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life, Preeti (Kiara Advani). The film was heavily criticised upon release for its misogynist portrayal of women and romanticising toxic masculinity.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 13:16 IST