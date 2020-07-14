e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajol jokes about her ’90s hairdo, says ‘I swear this hairstyle was in trend once upon a time’. See pic

Kajol jokes about her ’90s hairdo, says ‘I swear this hairstyle was in trend once upon a time’. See pic

Kajol has been posting interesting throwbacks, every now and then. In her latest one, she jokes about her hairstyle in the 1990s.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajol is quite an ace at sharing throwbacks.
Kajol is quite an ace at sharing throwbacks.
         

Actor Kajol has been spending her time in lockdown digging out interesting throwbacks from time to time. On Monday, she posted another picture of hers from the 1990s and added a funny caption to it.

Kajol posted a picture where her hair is heavily blow-dried, the style that was popular back then. So much so that it appears like a mini crown. Sharing it, she wrote: “I swear this hairstyle was a trend once upon a time.” Kajol looks rather young, barely out of her teens.

 

Some fans got the humour; one said: “After a hair wash and no hair spa currently, this is how I look.” One fan complimented her, nonetheless, and said: “Still looks great on you.” A third fan gushed, “The time where i was crazy about you.” Many others complimented her calling her “beautiful” and dropping red heart emojis.

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Looks like Kajol does like talking about her hair. Some time back, she had shared a striking picture of her curls and had written: “This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!”

Kajol appeared in not one but two films this year, both successful by different parameters. She starred in a small but significant role of Savitri Bai, wife of Maratha leader in Chatrapati Shivaji’s army Tanhaji in the big budget hit film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and then, in a small gem, Devi.

