Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:09 IST

Before they were the star attractions of any awards show, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan tagged along with their parents to grand Bollywood events. A video from the 1990 Filmfare Awards ceremony shows baby Tiger and a teen Hrithik giving their dads company.

The video shows Tiger, who was less than a year old at the time, playing with Jackie Shroff, in his arms. Jackie, looking dapper in his black suit , carried Tiger everywhere, even rolling with him in the grass. Even a handsome Amitabh Bachchan, in a white suit and purple bow tie, extended his hand for a handshake with Tiger.

In 1990, Jackie had won the Best Actor award for Parinda. To accept the award from Rekha, he went on stage with Tiger still in his arms.

Hrithik gave company to his father Rakesh Roshan and uncle Rajesh Roshan. He wore a high neck lilac sweater and a black blazer over it, looking sharp. Even Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his mother Jaya Bachchan. He was also wearing a white suit similar to his father’s.

Hrithik Roshan with Rakesh Roshan.

Amitabh Bachchan meeting Tiger and Jackie.

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna.

Other star attractions were a young Aamir Khan, who won the Best Actor Debut award that night and the late Sridevi, looking gorgeous in her green and pink outfit with a heavy bunch of gajra in her hair. She won the Best Actress award for Chaalbaaz.

A young Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon were also spotted arriving. Madhuri Dixit was seen looking for a seat and Dimple Kapadia arrived with husband Rajesh Khanna and daughter Twinkle.

The refreshing video gave Bollywood fans a much needed dose of nostalgia as they adored the simple styles and simpler times of non-flashy award ceremonies. “Looks like family get-together and look at now,” read a comment. “Wow! How they’ve dressed so beautifully and elegantly. Everyone look so humble and decent. Rahul Roy is carrying is own clothes, actors have brought their kids along with them. Seats are being arranged even after the actors arrived..it’s like a family function. I think back then they wore their own clothes, now it’s all about who wears what. Everyone have started renting clothes, there’s a competition among themselves on what they wear. The acts are cheap and the performance not upto the mark. Awards are just for namesake, it has got no value. Everything has changed so much and I’m sure within 10 years award shows will just be for timepass and not worth watching,” read another comment.

