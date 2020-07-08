e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo, gets hilariously trolled by Anupam Kher: ‘Haddiyaan nikal aayi hai’

Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo, gets hilariously trolled by Anupam Kher: ‘Haddiyaan nikal aayi hai’

Anupam Kher dropped a hilarious comment on Tiger Shroff’s shirtless picture and asked him to eat. See the exchange here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Tiger Shroff took a nostalgia trip and shared a shirtless picture of himself from his Heropanti days on Instagram. In the photo, he was seen lying on a pillow, with his arms behind his head. He wore just a pair of maroon pants. The caption read, “Jab daadi nahi aati thi... #bachpana (When I could not grow a beard… #childhood).”

Several compliments poured in, but actor Anupam Kher decided to troll him. His hilarious comment on the post read, “Haddiyaan nikal aayi hai. Kuch khaate kyun nahi (Your bones are visible. Why don’t you eat)?”

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who directed Tiger in Student Of The Year 2, wrote, “Born without fat bro! Outstanding.” Choreographer Piyush Bhagat complimented him and wrote, “If Thats how you looked in bachpan (childhood) then Every Boy would want that.” Fans also showered love on the stunning click.

Tiger was last seen on the big screen in the third iteration of the popular Baaghi franchise, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film’s box office run came to an abrupt end when theatres across India shuttered down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger said that the safety of his fans was more important to him than the box office collection of Baaghi 3. “I feel blessed and grateful that the film was accepted and loved by the masses and audiences. Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me the safety of our citizens was my primary thought,” he said.

“I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe,” he added.

