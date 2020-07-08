Pooja Bhatt ‘can only laugh’ at accusations of nepotism, reminds Kangana Ranaut was launched in a Bhatt production

bollywood

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has responded to allegations of supporting nepotism in Bollywood. She took to Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a thread of tweets about her take on the matter.

Pooja called it laughable to be accused of promoting only industry insiders with her production company and movies. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she said.

She added how the ‘Bhatt camp’ was earlier notorious for not working with established stars and was deemed arrogant for it. “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.” she said.

Pooja also addressed Kangana Ranaut in a tweet, who has been among the most vocal actors against nepotism in Bollywood. “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours,” she said. Kangana’s debut film, Gangster, was produced by Vishesh Films.

She also talked about her upcoming film Sadak with half-sister Alia Bhatt, directed by their father, Mahesh Bhatt. “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father,” she wrote.

Pooja added, “Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston (Then try to humiliate someone else with this words friends). The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day.”

The debate on nepotism was rekindled after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He was 34 and suffering fro depression. His furious fans have been targeting all from star kids to powerful kids for not giving outsiders a fair chance in the industry.

