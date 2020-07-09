Kajol makes a candid confession, explains why she can never be diplomatic, see pic

bollywood

Actor Kajol was her candid best when she took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a fact about herself. She explained why diplomacy wasn’t for her.

She posted a throwback picture of herself, which had the following words written on it: “When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all.” She captioned the picture saying how she was “still the same ...” Her fans have, of course, loved her for exactly this reason over the years, and showed the post, with appreciative emojis in the comments section.

Turns out, Kajol can be diplomatic, after all. In an interview on Zoom TV, some time back, she had tactfully avoided a question on a rift between her husband, actor Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan, over the latter’s comment that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was not an accurate depiction of history. She had laughed and said she was “not at all” upset with Saif. She was quoted as saying: “No, not at all! I think he has got a great sense of humour and he just talks and talks and talks. You are supposed to pick and choose what you want to hear out of that.”

Kajol, meanwhile, has been quite active on Instagram through much of the lockdown period, posting candid pictures and throwbacks. At the untimely passing away of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, she had posted a throwback picture with her and had written: “RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered.”

Earlier this month, on Father’s Day, she had posted throwback videos and photos with her dad, late Shomu Mukherjee, “So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls ‘BELIEF’, its the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that’s what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn’t ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of ‘Self-belief’.”

On the work front, Kajol appeared in two films recently. She had a small but significant role in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior as his wife, Savitri Bai. She also starred in a short film, Devi.

