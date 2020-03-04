Kajol laughs off rumours of fight with Saif Ali Khan over his Tanhaji comments: ‘He just talks and talks’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:50 IST

Kajol has refuted rumours of a rift with Saif Ali Khan over his comments that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was not an accurate depiction of history but populist. In an interview with Zoom on the sidelines of the screening of her short film Devi on Monday, she said that she was “not at all” upset with him.

“No, not at all! I think he has got a great sense of humour and he just talks and talks and talks. You are supposed to pick and choose what you want to hear out of that,” Kajol laughed.

While Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, she was seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif essayed the antagonist, Udaybhan Rathod.

Earlier on Monday, Ajay was asked at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi if he was upset with Saif. “Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays),” he replied, sending the crowd into peals of laughter.

“Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai (I don’t know where you get such news from! How do I even react to such reports? There is nothing like that),” he added.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora turn bridesmaids in unseen photos from Amrita Arora’s wedding

Saif, in an earlier interview, expressed concern about the altered political narrative of films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. “I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn’t make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief,” he had said, adding that it was a dangerous trend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more