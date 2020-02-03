Box office report: Tanhaji crosses Rs 250 cr mark as Jawaani Jaaneman strong at Rs 12.83 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:26 IST

Weeks after its release, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: An Unsung Warrior is still roaring at the box office. The film, which released on January 10, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark and still earned more than the films which released after it. It has dominated over other releases including Street Dancer 3D, Chhapaak and Panga.

Tanhaji earns Rs 250 cr

#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Sharing the news about Tanhaji, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz.”

“Tanhaji Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 6 ₹ 125 cr: Day 8 ₹ 150 cr: Day 10 ₹ 175 cr: Day 11 ₹ 200 cr: Day 15 ₹ 225 cr: Day 18 ₹ 250 cr: Day 24 #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER,” he also wrote. The film’s is Ajay’s biggest earner ever and has been especially strong in Maharashtra.

Jawaani Jaaneman strong at box office

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

2020 has been good for Saif Ali Khan. If Tanhaji is the biggest hit of his career, his latest release Jawaani Jaaneman is also going being appreciated. The film about a middle-aged man learning to accept his responsibilities earned Rs 12.83 crore in the first weekend. “#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh wrote.

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga struggles

#Panga struggles... Saw an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun, but the theatrical biz isn’t in sync with its merits... Multiple films [#Tanhaji, #SD3D, #JawaaniJaaneman] have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 88 lakhs, Sat 1.56 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 25.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Despite good reviews, Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga has struggled to find its audience. The film has made Rs 25.64 crore in 2 weeks. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, the film is about a mother realising her dreams with the aid of her family. “#Panga struggles... Saw an upturn on [second] Sat and Sun, but the theatrical biz isn’t in sync with its merits... Multiple films [#Tanhaji, #SD3D, #JawaaniJaaneman] have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 88 lakhs, Sat 1.56 cr, Sun 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 25.64 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh wrote.

Street Dancer is below expectations

#StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2... Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak... The theatrical biz is below expectations... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D has done “below expectations. Taran wrote about the Remo D’Souza’s film: “#StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2... Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak... The theatrical biz is below expectations... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz.”