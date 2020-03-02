e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn gives hilarious reply when asked if he had a fight with Saif Ali Khan over Tanhaji comments. Watch video

Ajay Devgn gives hilarious reply when asked if he had a fight with Saif Ali Khan over Tanhaji comments. Watch video

Ajay Devgn was asked to comment on reports that he had a fallout with Saif Ali Khan about the latter’s comments on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn refuted rumours that he had a fallout with Saif Ali Khan.
Ajay Devgn refuted rumours that he had a fallout with Saif Ali Khan.(IANS)
         

Saif Ali Khan, who played the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, stirred up a storm when he said that the film altered history to appeal to the masses. Rumours were rife that Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role in the film, was miffed by the comments.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, when Ajay was asked if he was upset with Saif over his recent remarks, he gave a hilarious response. “Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays),” he said, sending the reporters at the event into splits.

“Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai (I don’t know where you get such news from! How do I even react to such reports? There is nothing like that),” the actor added.

 

Earlier, in an interview, Saif had said about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, “When people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.” He added that was no concept of India till the British gave it one.

Also read: Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he is late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

Saif had said that the altered politics of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was populist but ‘dangerous’. “I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn’t make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief. But people say that is what runs and that’s what’s given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it’s more than just action movie. There’s an idea there that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news