Ajay Devgn gives hilarious reply when asked if he had a fight with Saif Ali Khan over Tanhaji comments. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:48 IST

Saif Ali Khan, who played the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, stirred up a storm when he said that the film altered history to appeal to the masses. Rumours were rife that Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role in the film, was miffed by the comments.

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, when Ajay was asked if he was upset with Saif over his recent remarks, he gave a hilarious response. “Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays),” he said, sending the reporters at the event into splits.

“Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai (I don’t know where you get such news from! How do I even react to such reports? There is nothing like that),” the actor added.

Earlier, in an interview, Saif had said about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, “When people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.” He added that was no concept of India till the British gave it one.

Also read: Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he is late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

Saif had said that the altered politics of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was populist but ‘dangerous’. “I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn’t make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief. But people say that is what runs and that’s what’s given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it’s more than just action movie. There’s an idea there that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more