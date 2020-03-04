e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her birthday celebrations with mom Tanuja, Kajol shares throwback pic with her. See pics and video

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her birthday celebrations with mom Tanuja, Kajol shares throwback pic with her. See pics and video

Check out pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations of Tanishaa Mukerji.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates her birthday with her loved ones.
         

Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and her mom Tanuja also joined the revelry as they enjoyed some fun time. The birthday girl shared pictures and videos from the celebrations and they are quite vibrant.

Sharing the video of herself cutting a cake, Tanishaa wrote on Instagram, “What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved.” Tanishaa is seen blowing out the candles on her cake as she is surrounded by her loved ones. While Tanishaa is dressed in a reddish top, Tanuja looks graceful in a printed kurta and a shawl draped on her shoulders.

Also read: ‘Ranveer Singh is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars’: 83 co-actor Saqib Saleem

In one of the pictures, Tanishaa is wearing a light blue swimsuit while Tanuja is seen laughing as she looks beautiful in a dark blue printed swimsuit. Yet another picture shows Tanishaa enjoying herself as she floats in a swimming pool.

 

She also shared pictures from her visit to the resort. “Thank u my gorgeous girls for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me @utropicanaresort_” she wrote alongside the images.

As she arrived for the festivities, Tanishaa posted a picture of herself happily posing for the camera and wrote, “Feeling the happy vibes @utropicanaresort_”

While sister Kajol could not join Tanishaa for the celebrations, she shared a throwback picture with her, wishing her a happy birthday. “Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.” Tanishaa was quick to respond with, “Thank u my darling!!! I love u too much!”

Kajol was busy with the launch of her first short film, Devi, where she featured alongside Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Devi released on YouTube on Monday. The film is produced by Electric Apples Entertainment.

