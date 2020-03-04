e-paper
Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora turn bridesmaids in unseen photos from Amrita Arora's wedding

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora turn bridesmaids in unseen photos from Amrita Arora’s wedding

Amrita Arora dug into the archives and shared pictures from her wedding with Shakeel Ladak, 11 years ago.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amrita Arora with her bridesmaids - Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
         

As actor Amrita Arora celebrates 11 years of marital bliss with her husband, businessman Shakeel Ladak, she shared priceless pictures from their wedding. In one of the photos shared by her on her Instagram stories, Amrita is flanked by her bridesmaids – her sister, television personality and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, and best friend, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While Amrita looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown, Malaika and Kareena are seen wearing yellow ochre and brown bridesmaid dresses. Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan, then six years old, looks adorable in a black tuxedo.

In a candid click, Malaika is seen helping Amrita with her jewellery. In another photo, Amrita is seen posing with Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, who sports a French beard.

Hindustantimes

Amrita also wished Shakeel on their anniversary by sharing a loved-up picture from their big day on Instagram. “What was, still is! 11 years and a whole lotta more to go. Happppy anniversary @shaklad #wegotthisbaby,” she wrote.

 

Wishes poured in from fans as well as Bollywood celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Sanjay Kapoor, Tanishaa Mukerji, Kim Sharma, Kanika Kapoor, Mandana Karimi, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

Amrita, Malaika and Kareena are a part of the same girl gang and are often clicked chilling together. On Kareena’s radio show What Women Want, Amrita opened up about their friendship and said that it was rare to find someone so similar to oneself.

“It spanned 15-20 years almost. I think, basically, we are twin souls. We think alike, we have similar taste, whether in our dressing or the way we talk. There’s also a very fierce yet loyal, silly, humble, girly side to us that never leaves the woman in us… There is a similar strain of things that you don’t find in too many people, where so many boxes are ticked with the similarities,” she said.

