Kareena Kapoor: ‘Saif Ali Khan tells me that tag of being super successful won’t last but being great actor will’

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:15 IST

Apart from her drop-dead gorgeous looks, the other thing that instantly strikes you about Kareena Kapoor Khan is her candid demeanour. Whether it’s talking movies or staying relevant for two decades, she isn’t pretentious, “I pick up scripts where my fans would be entertained, and the kind of movies that they would like to see me in,” she begins, as I sit down to chat with her in the living room of her Bandra apartment, which is adorned with books and gorgeous pictures with husband Saif Ali Khan.

To make her case, the actor points out, “Like I did Good Newwz (2019) because it told a story of a woman who wants to have a child in a particular situation, or Angrezi Medium where I play a cop. It’s not a big role, but it’s still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that I’ve not done before. I believe, as an actor, it has a lot to do with reinvention of the mind other than the physicality.”

The actor who got married in 2012 credits her husband for her reinvention, “We talk about work but there are times when he tells me about letting it go. He often tells me that the tag of being super successful won’t last but being a great actor will. Apart from that, travelling, reading books and meeting people who are not so insular with the industry has helped as it’s just refreshing,” says the 39-year-old actor.

What sets her apart from her contemporaries is the fact that despite the high and lows through her career, Kapoor has not only managed to stay relevant, but is far detached from the rat race. “As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I don’t need to work constantly to feel like a star. I am happy not to promote a film and just chill out and be with my son or watch a nice show or read a good book. I can’t work on a loop. I would like to a film when I can give my 100%, ” says the Jab We Met (2007) actor.

Coming up next is Angrezi Medium with Irrfan. Quiz her about taking up a cameo and she says, “I think this film is extra special because I had worked with all the Khans except Irrfan. When this opportunity came in, I decided to take it up, as I am not sure I’d get another chance to work with him. He is one of the finest performers and such a fantastic actor. The energy that he brings in a shot, adds a lot of weightage to my performance. I have few scenes but I am confident that this character will be remembered and it will definitely be a feather in my cap. It’s such an amazing ensemble cast and I felt humbled and honoured to be a part of this team,” she says.

