Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:41 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Pooja Bhatt’s recent tweet where she said that Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films has launched many talents from outside the industry. Pooja had tweeted Wednesday morning that her father’s home production has launched more outsiders than the entire industry combined together.

Kangana’s team tweeted her statement on Twitter and it reads, “Dear @PoojaB1972 , #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her. ...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.”

Kangana further claimed she had also auditioned for Mahesh Babu’s film titled Pokiri that was directed by Puri Jagannath. “For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level.”

Pooja tweeted Wednesday about how her dad Mahesh Bhatt and their home production had launched many newcomers, including Kangana. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” Pooja tweeted.

She added, “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had refuted claims that Mahesh Bhatt launched the actor in a tweet to Soni Razdan. “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house... please note that he doesn’t own that production house,” Rangoli wrote.

