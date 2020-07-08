Ramya Krishnan looks adorable as the bespectacled girl from school days, see throwback pic

regional-movies

Actor Ramya Krishnan, who was recently seen in the web series Queen – based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, asked her fans to guess her from school days in a throwback picture. As the bespectacled girl, she looks adorable in the picture.

She shared the photo on her Twitter page and asked her fans to spot her. A few hours later, she wrote that many spotted her right and identified herself in the picture.

On the career front, Ramya is excited for the second season of Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season. “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.

“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know,” she said, adding: “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase,” she added.

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa.

The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Meanwhile, Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character in yet-untitled Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin is all set to star in the remake, which will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights were acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father.

