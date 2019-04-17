Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh threw a slipper at Kangana Ranaut, claims Rangoli; Soni Razdan refuses to ‘be drawn in this madness’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has launched a fresh attack at Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her family, now claiming that the Gully Boy actor’s father Mahesh Bhatt once threw a slipper at the Manikarnika actor. Rangoli also replied to a number of other tweets supporting Alia.

After Page 3 screenwriter Nina Arora supported Alia and wrote, “Kangna up to her old tricks-pretending ya sis’ handle!! Now that Kangna has achieved fame & fortune why is she still consumed by jealousy towards Alia?” Rangoli replied sarcastically, “Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd).” She added, “whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost ..”

Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd) @nina11_arora https://t.co/3aFeYanrN3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(contd)....whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

She also dismissed claims that it was Kangana who was using Rangoli’s Twitter account by proxy. “About Kangana taking over my account .... I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire,” she wrote.

About Kangana taking over my account .... I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire 😂😂😂😂😂 @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

However, on being asked about Kangana and Rangoli’s hate for Alia, the actor’s mother Soni Razdan told Pinkvilla, “I do not wish to be drawn into this madness.”

Earlier, Soni had responded to Kangana and Rangoli saying that it was her husband Mahesh Bhatt who gave the actor a break in Bollywood; she later deleted the tweet. According to Indian Express, she had written, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers … ?”

Rangoli had replied to her in a series of tweets, “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office.”

She added, “but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old.”

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

