Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks Alia Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan, calls them ‘non-Indians living off this land’

After Kangana Ranaut attacked actor Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, it is her sister Rangoli Chandel’s turn to take on the Gully Boy actor and her mother, Soni Razdan. In a tweet, Rangoli hinted at Alia and Soni’s British citizenship as she wrote mentioning an article, “These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.”

Both Alia and Soni have British passports and that is the reason the actor recently gave for not being able to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I can’t vote.” When asked about the reason for the same, she told India Today, “Passport.”

These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations. https://t.co/FAwHChqopC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2019

Kangana had recently called Alia’s performance in Gully Boy “mediocre”. When asked about comparisons between her Manikarnika performance and that of Alia as Safeena, Kangana told entertainment website Bollywoodlife, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

In response to the criticism, Alia was graceful as she told another website, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

Kangana had lashed out at Alia after Manikarnika released. “I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work......I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film,” she had said, adding that Alia was a product of Karan Johar’s “nepotistic gang”.

While Gully Boy was a critical and commercial hit, Manikarnika was met with middling reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office.

