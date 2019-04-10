No rift between Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor over Mental Hai Kya, says Rangoli Chandel as she advises haters to be better humans

Actor Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya. The actor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film, which raised the interest of the moviegoers with its quirky posters. However, a recent media report stated that there was a rift between Kangana and the film’s producer Ekta Kapoor, which have now been dismissed by the former’s sister, Rangoli Chandel.

The report states that Ekta wanted Kangana and Rajkummar to do something more for the film after the wrap-up of the shoot. But since Kangana thought otherwise, this led to a tense situation between her and Ekta.

Kuch log jitna waqt Kangana ke bare mein sochte hue bitate hain itna agar khud ke bare mein sochein toh shayad usse behtar insaan and actor ban jayein.... 😂... no such thing ever happened on Mental sets ⁦⁦⁦@dna⁩ please don’t spread lies pic.twitter.com/4z3DRMXmEp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 9, 2019

Slamming the report, Rangoli took to Twitter to speak about the same. She tweeted, “Kuch log jitna waqt Kangana ke bare mein sochte hue bitate hain itna agar khud ke bare mein sochein toh shayad usse behtar insaan and actor ban jayein... no such thing ever happened on Mental sets @dna please don’t spread lies. (Some people spend most of the time thinking about Kangana, if they spend that much time thinking about themselves, they might become better human beings and actors.)”

Earlier, pictures of the actor performing a dangerous wheelie on a bike on the sets of the film were shared online. The actor can be seen dressed in a police uniform while performing the stunt in a controlled environment.

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao on Mental Hai Kya posters.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao on Mental Hai Kya posters.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut announces next film as director, says Manikarnika success helped secure big budget

According to a Times of India report, Mental Hai Kya talks about mental health and hallucinations, and revolves around the relationship of a former couple. Talking about her role in the film, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.”

Mental Hai Kya also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur and is set to hit theatres on May 24 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 12:33 IST