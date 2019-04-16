Kalank actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt rule over their contemporaries. Here’s how they rank, in numbers

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, riding high on a success wave, are back together in Kalank that releases on Wednesday. As Roop and Zafar, they are the heart of this ensemble drama that is set in the pre-Partition India. Perhaps the most successful among their contemporaries, this onscreen pair is coming together for the fourth time. As their film releases, here’s looking at Varun and Alia’s box office graph and how they rank against their contemporaries such as Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Alia Bhatt: the queen of BO

Alia has an enviable hit record in the film industry and quite a few major awards in her kitty. The star kid who could have been written off post her glamourous debut in 2012 film Student of the Year had shut her critics with just her second outing, Highway. The film got her the most number of awards but turned out to be her lowest grosser at Rs 30 crore. In seven years of her remarkable career, Alia has enough to boast about – masala entertainers, critically acclaimed projects and unparalleled performances.

Out of 11 films she has starred in, four entered the Rs 100 crore club including Raazi which rode exclusively on her shoulders. The actor has just one disappointment to her credit - Shaandaar, which collected Rs 43 crore at the domestic box office. The actor had once told IANS post the film’s debacle. “I felt terrible, but after that I felt ho gaya. The bandage has been ripped. I have faced my first failure, and I will be ready for whatever comes. Getting up after the failure is very different. My father sent me this poster with Frank Sinatra’s quote ‘The best revenge is massive success.”

Varun Dhawan: hero no 1

Varun Dhawan comes closest to what Alia has achieved in her career. With 11 films, the actor is one of the most successful male actor among the lot. Apart from fourRs 100 crore romcoms including ABCD 2, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, Varun has also worked in his filmmaker father David Dhawan’s productions including Main Tera Hero, which collected Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. And with Coolie No 1 in the making, there will never be a dearth of films for Varun in several years to come. The actor balanced his masala films with author-backed roles in Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga. It is to be noted, despite breaking out of his happy-go-lucky image, Varun proved his commercial credibility with Badlapur collecting Rs 50 crore, October Rs 39 crore and Sui Dhaaga Rs 79 crore.

Varun Dhawan's career graph.

Like Varun and Alia, Shraddha Kapoor is also a star kid being the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor. She made her debut in 2010 but delivered her first blockbuster with her third film, Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The actor has seen her share of struggle with four of her films (Teen Patti, Love Ka The End, Rock On 2, Haseena Parkar) collecting below Rs 12 crore. The actor has featured in 13 films so far, out of which three crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. She delivered two Rs 100 crore films in two years (Ek Villain and ABCD 2) and returned with her third big hit Stree after a gap of three years and can rightfully take credit for its success. Unfortunately, her last release in the same year, Batti Gul Aur Meter Chalu crashed at the box office with domestic collections of Rs 38 crore.

A year before the new batch of students made their entry into the film industry, Parineeti Chopra made her debut in 2011 as one of the four leading ladies in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and won a Filmfare award for best female debut. The actor, who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, has a more volatile graph with some big disappointments like Daawat-e-Ishq, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Namaste England, all of which wrapped up below Rs 25 crore at the domestic box office. However, one cannot take credit away from her for playing the female lead in some big grossers such as Golmaal Again and Kesari which collected Rs 205 crore and Rs 147 crore, respectively.

Alia’s Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra has a comparatively lower arc on his career graph with nine films listed in his filmography, out of which two of his biggest grossers were Ek Villain and Kapoor & Sons. While Ek Villain is one of his only Rs 100 crore film, he united with Alia to repeat the SOTY success with Kapoor & Sons, which collected Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office. However, the actor is yet to rise with none of his last four films(Baar Baar, A Gentleman, Ittefaq, Aiyaary) crossing even Rs 40 crore. Unfortunately, Sidharth’s last film Aiyaary went on to become his lowest grosser with a collection of just Rs 18 crore.

Besides Alia and Varun, one more star kid made a notable debut in 2012. Producer Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor caught the eye with his impressive debut with Ishaqzaade, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The star kid has worked in 10 films so far and has maintained a rather constant rhythm with five of his films collecting below Rs 50 crore. The actor dared to play Kareena Kapoor’s house husband in Ki & Ka and was applauded for the same. He soon followed it with yet another series of romantic films such as Half Girlfriend, Mubarakan and Namaste England. It is to be noted, Arjun has delivered one Rs 100 crore blockbuster -- 2 States with Alia as the female lead. But not to forget, his last film Namaste England was his biggest disappointment with collections of just Rs 8 crore.

