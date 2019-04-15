Kalank box office predictions: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film to earn Rs 20 cr on day one, Rs 100 cr in first weekend

Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday and trade has high expectations from the Karan Johar production. The holiday release -- the film is releasing on a Wednesday to take advantage of an extended weekend -- is riding a promotional blitz and strong audience interest.

Kalank to get benefit of extended weekend

The film releases on April 17, a holiday in many parts on the account of Mahavir Jayanti, which will then be followed by a holiday on Good Friday. Film and trade business analyst Girish Johar feels positive that the film will open at around Rs 20 crore.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the impact of an extended weekend on the film’s opening, Girish said, “The chances of a wonderful opening are high as one of the country’s biggest production houses Dharma is coming with Varun and Alia and many more big stars like Sanjay and Madhuri, Aditya and Sonakshi. The film is a big budget venture and the story also looks good. Then there is Mahavir Jayanti holiday on Wednesday, which will benefit the film’s box office collections.”

Kalank to get Rs 100 cr in first weekend?

On being asked about the film’s weekend collections, Girish added, “Looking at the buzz ahead of the film, the film should open at around Rs 18-20 crore. If a film doesn’t get good response, it tends to fall by evening. If Kalank is liked by the audience, it can easily cross Rs 100 crore during the weekend but this depends on the reviews and the word of mouth. ”

The advance booking opened a week before the film’s release date and has received a good response, as claimed by Girish. “Since the ticket prices are different at different places, the exact figures of the advance collections cannot be calculated. But the response is good,” he said.

The Avengers: Endgame factor

While Kalank is expected to gain enough from the extended weekend, it will face a stiff competition with this year’s biggest Hollywood release, Avengers: Endgame. The film is the final instalment in the Marvel superhero series and is expected to open big in India. “Avengers is highly awaited Hollywood film not just in India but worldwide and will definitely impact Kalank at the box office. These days if the film is good, it continues to run successfully, like Uri ran for more than 7-8 weeks. If Kalank is good, it can also hold its rhythm for many weeks,” Girish said.

Varun had also said in an interview earlier, “Our film is coming out nine days before (Avengers), even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for Kalank to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like Kalank, it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run.”

