Game of Thrones 8 episode 2 trailer: Daenerys confronts Jaime for killing her father, Night King is just a night away

The makers released the preview to the second episode of Game of Thrones season eight after the first episode went on air on Sunday. In the new trailer, things don’t look good for Jaime Lannister who is being judged in Daenerys Targaryen’s court in Winterfell.

The preview begins with Jaime standing in front of Daenerys (the new Queen in the North) in the Great Hall of Winterfell. She tells Jaime how her brother (Viscerys) would tell her bedtime stories about the man who murdered their father, Mad King Aerys Targareyn, and the things they would imagine doing to that man.

Jaime is known as the Kingslayer for murdering the Mad King. Bran, whom Jaime pushed off a tower in season one, is also seen witnessing the trial. Jaime had left Cersei in the King’s Landing to join the fight against the Night King’s army in the last season.

Daenerys and Sansa aren’t good friends but the second scene shows Daenerys telling Sansa, “He never should have trusted Cersei,” perhaps talking about Tyrion. Sansa replies, “You never should have either.”

The preview also shows preparation for the great battle against the army of the dead. Weapons are being built of dragon glass and Arya is also seen practising are bow and arrow skills. Some scenes of Daenerys meeting Jon in the crypt and Grey Worm sharing a kiss with Missandei are also shown. A quick glimpse of Tormund arriving in Winterfell can also be seen. Jon asks him how far away the Night King is and we heard Davos say, “Before the sun comes up tomorrow.”

Game of Thrones is world’s most popular television show. The second episode is reported to be 58 minutes long. The show stars Emilia Clarke as Daenerys, Sophie Turner as Sansa, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau as Jaime, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion and others.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 13:01 IST