Someone made a video of Thanos dancing to First Class and Varun Dhawan noticed. Watch here

Someone on the internet, presumably an Avengers: Endgame fan, has made a Tik Tok video of Thanos and Spider-Man dancing to the Kalank song First Class, and the film’s star, Varun Dhawan, has shared it on social media.

The video shows an animated Mad Titan and web-slinger doing the now famous step from the dance number. The video was brought to Varun’s attention on Twitter, by a user who captioned it, “Wow, Endgame looks amazing.”

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Varun wrote, “Best First Class ever. #AvengersEndgame.” Kalank is under the spotlight, because it is the last major Bollywood release to bow out before Endgame debuts on April 26 - this is considered a risky move, since Avengers: Infinity War made more than Rs 250 crore in India alone.

Varun, reacting to the possible box office clash between Kalank and Avengers: Endgame, told a radio station, “Our film is coming out nine days before (Avengers), even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for Kalank to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like Kalank, it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run.”

Kalank, a period drama directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, is slated for an April 17 release. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Avengers: Endgame, meanwhile, is billed as the epic conclusion to Marvel’s Infinity Saga of films. It is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and others.

