Kajol, Madhuri Dixit share posts on International Men’s Day: ‘Women raise men, let’s do it the way we want to be treated’

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:34 IST

Kajol has shared a thoughtful post on the occasion of International Men’s Day on Thursday. The Dilwale actor shared a picture of her husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug and talked about raising men the right way. Madhuri Dixit also cheered for the men who bring about a positive change in the society.

Madhuri shared a family picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan on Twitter. She wrote in caption, “Loving, caring & my pillars of support. Missing my boys... To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay..”

Sharing a black and white picture of husband Ajay, Yug and two other men on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, So proud of you. #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan.”

Kajol had shared a similar picture of the four men a few days ago as she wished her fans around the Diwali season. “The year should always start with your loved ones ... wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead !” she wrote along with the picture. All four men were twinning in dark pink kurta pyjamas as they candidly posed for the camera.

Kajol is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa Devgn. The 17-year-old is studying at a Singapore school and was accompanied by her mom as they travelled to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Kajol was last seen as Ajay’s onscreen wife in this year’s first blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay essayed the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) flag,‘Swaraj’ (home-rule) and ‘Satya’ (truth). Kajol portrayed the role of his wife Savitribai in the film. It starred Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who worked for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Kajol had also featured in a powerful short film titled Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi depicted nine women from distinct strata of society, forced into a sisterhood due to difficult circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse. The film also stared Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

